UN Humanitarian Coordinator: No Indications of Forced Evacuation From Mariupol to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lurani said on Tuesday that she has seen no indications of forced evacuation of people from Mariupol to Russia.

"I do not sense there was any attempt to try to get them to go to Russia. It did not come up," Lubrani told reports in a press briefing.

UN humanitarian staff are accompanying people at all times until they leave Ukraine, she added.

Lubrani also confirmed that her colleagues were in contact with those who chose not to leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"They definitely did that on their own will, she said.

On Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense staff reported that 101 people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to Bezymennoye.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that thanks to the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 80 civilians who were held by Ukrainian extremists were rescued from the territory of Azovstal. Russia has consistently tried to open humanitarian corridors throughout the territories in Ukraine affected by its special operation.