UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Coordinator: No Indications Of Forced Evacuation From Mariupol To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 10:20 PM

UN Humanitarian Coordinator: No Indications of Forced Evacuation From Mariupol to Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lurani said on Tuesday that she has seen no indications of forced evacuation of people from Mariupol to Russia.

"I do not sense there was any attempt to try to get them to go to Russia. It did not come up," Lubrani told reports in a press briefing.

UN humanitarian staff  are accompanying people at all times until they leave Ukraine, she added.

Lubrani also confirmed that her colleagues were in contact with those who chose not to leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"They definitely did that on their own will, she said.

On Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense staff reported that 101 people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to Bezymennoye.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that thanks to the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 80 civilians who were held by Ukrainian extremists were rescued from the territory of Azovstal. Russia has consistently tried to open humanitarian corridors throughout the territories in Ukraine affected by its special operation. 

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Mariupol Donetsk Turkish Lira Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

13 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

22 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

22 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

22 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.