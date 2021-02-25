UN Humanitarian Coordinator Urges Donors to Fund $1.9Bln for Sudan Operations - OCHA

UN Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Axel Bisschop urged donors to swiftly provide contributions to Sudan's Humanitarian Response Plan to reach $1.9 billion it is seeking for 2021, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) UN Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Axel Bisschop urged donors to swiftly provide contributions to Sudan's Humanitarian Response Plan to reach $1.9 billion it is seeking for 2021, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The operational plan for West Darfur is part of Sudan's US$1.9 billion Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) to provide assistance to 8.9 million vulnerable people," the statement said. "The Humanitarian Coordinator urged donors to provide early and flexible disbursement contributions for the 2021 HRP."

OCHA said the humanitarian coordinator visited West Darfur on February 17-18, where he met representatives of 170,000 people displaced by communal conflict in the town of Ag Geneina.

Bisschop observed people living in overcrowded public buildings, including schools, which has disrupted learning for 58,000 children, lacking adequate sanitation and basic services.

"Security must be provided, damaged shelter must be repaired, basic services need to be restored and solutions found to enable a return to normality," Bisschop said.

On January 16-18, at least 235 people were killed and more injured in two separate incidents of inter-communal clashes in West and South Darfur. The hostilities erupted three weeks after a joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission pulled out from the region, handing responsibility to the government in Khartoum.