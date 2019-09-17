UN Humanitarian Office Calls for Continuing Aid to Displaced Persons in Northeastern CAR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday urged humanitarian organizations and donors continue allocating funds and resources needed to address crisis in northeastern Central African Republic, where thousands of people had been displaced due to unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday urged humanitarian organizations and donors continue allocating funds and resources needed to address crisis in northeastern Central African Republic , where thousands of people had been displaced due to unrest.

Clashes erupted in the town of Birao in the country's Vakaga Province in early September. According to UN data, two escalations on September 1 and 14 forced over 13,000 people, mainly women and children, to flee their homes, many of which were burnt and looted. According to the OCHA, the first response, which included additional staff and emergency shelter materials, medicine, nutrition support and food, came within 48 hours and now continue on a weekly basis.

"Distributions must continue to ensure that the needs of the displaced population are provided for in the midst of conflict. Violence must stop in order to ensure the unimpeded delivery of aid," UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic Denise Brown said.

She also urged all parties to ensure protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel, as well as to abide by international humanitarian law.

The OCHA noted that car Humanitarian Response plan was heavily underfunded, lacking over $220 million of over $430 million requested.

The CAR has experienced a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting has been between the Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.