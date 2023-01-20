UN Humanitarian Office Confirms Arrival of Humanitarian Aid to Areas Near Soledar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations has confirmed the arrival of a three-truck humanitarian convoy in the Kiev-controlled areas near the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and committed to sending more aid in the future, UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA) spokesman Jens Laerke said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United Nations has confirmed the arrival of a three-truck humanitarian convoy in the Kiev-controlled areas near the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and committed to sending more aid in the future, UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA) spokesman Jens Laerke said on Friday.

Soledar went under control of the Russian armed forces last Thursday, which paved the way for encircling and cutting off Ukrainian troops in the city of Bakhmut, an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.

"Recent fighting in and around Soledar has caused widespread destruction leaving people there in dire need of humanitarian assistance, and we are bringing aid for 800 of them. This is the first inter-agency humanitarian convoy to reach this area," Laerke told a briefing.

He said the convoy departed from the city of Dnipro earlier in the day, carrying food, water, hygiene kits and medicines.

Asked if any more convoys would be send to Soledar and its surroundings, the OCHA spokesman responded in the affirmative.

"Access is something that needs to be assessed on a day-to-day basis. So, as with other areas that we have reached for the first time, we hope to reach them again, because when aid, such as food and other materials come in, of course they will run out. That lasts for a certain period of time and then we need to return," Laerke said.

The assistance was provided jointly by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration and the World Food Programme, the spokesman specified.

When asked by a Sputnik correspondent whether there are any humanitarian convoys planned for residents of the city of Soledar and not just the outskirts, Laerke said that there is currently no information on this.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.