UN Humanitarian Office Releases $40Mln in Aid for Syria - Resident Coordinator

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released $40 million from the Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF), its largest ever allocation, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Syria Imran Riza said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The devastating impacts of COVID-19 and recent economic deterioration have compounded deep and widespread humanitarian needs across Syria," Riza said. "This $40 million allocation from the Syria Humanitarian Fund - our largest to date - will be critical to assist vulnerable communities, many who would otherwise have limited humanitarian support."

This SHF allocation has the broadest reach to date, supporting 62 projects across 93 sub-districts, including in areas of acute need in Rural Damascus, rural Aleppo, Homs, Dar'a, Hama, rural Lattakia, Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor, some of which will benefit from SHF-supported projects for the first time, the release said.

Private aid agencies, including 19 national organizations and 21 international organizations will receive 61 percent of the funds, the release added.

Nearly $15 million will support delivery of food vouchers, food baskets, and livelihood opportunities for farmers in rural areas. In addition, $7.6 million of the current allocation will boost healthcare services, $4 million will support students to return safely to school, and $4 million will provide essential protection, according to the release.