UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Humanitarian Office To Provide Aid To 9.6Mln People Amid Crisis In DR Congo In 2021

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

UN Humanitarian Office to Provide Aid to 9.6Mln People Amid Crisis in DR Congo in 2021

Up to 9.6 million vulnerable people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will receive urgent assistance as part of the 2021 humanitarian response plan for the country, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the DRC said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Up to 9.6 million vulnerable people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will receive urgent assistance as part of the 2021 humanitarian response plan for the country, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the DRC said.

The DRC has long been facing a deep humanitarian crisis triggered by an ongoing armed conflict and violence on one hand, and epidemics and natural disasters, on the other. According to the OCHA, the number of those who need assistance and protection increased from 15.6 million in early 2020 to 19.6 this year.

"The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for the Democratic Republic of Congo will provide urgent assistance to 9.6 million vulnerable people.

A budget of US$1.98 billion will be required to meet these needs," the UN agency said in a recent press release published on Monday.

According to the OCHA, the DRC currently hosts 5.2 million displaced persons the second largest number of internally displaced people in the world and 527,000 refugees from neighboring countries, while food insecurity in the country has reached the highest level ever recorded.

In a bid to prevent the crisis from further deteriorating, the agency developed the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021, a unified appeal representing the activities of more than 400 operational partners, including national and international NGOs, as well as UN agencies involved in the humanitarian response in the DRC.

Related Topics

World United Nations Budget Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo 2020 From Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker to issue letters to thre ..

21 seconds ago

1700 bags wheat seized

23 seconds ago

Govt for holding senate elections in transparent m ..

24 seconds ago

President briefed about steps taken for population ..

26 seconds ago

Moscow Considers Expulsion of Russian Diplomats fr ..

3 minutes ago

West Trying to Make Navalny Almost Key Topic in Di ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.