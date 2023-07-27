Open Menu

UN Humanitarian Operations 'on Hold' In Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

UN humanitarian operations 'on hold' in Niger

UN humanitarian operations have been suspended in Niger due to a coup in the troubled Sahel country, a spokesman said Thursday

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :UN humanitarian operations have been suspended in Niger due to a coup in the troubled Sahel country, a spokesman said Thursday.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger has risen precipitously from 1.9 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

And the number of people suffering from severe food insecurity is expected to reach three million during the lean season (June to August), before the next harvest, it said.

OCHA "is telling us that humanitarian operations are currently on hold, given the situation," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Niger's armed forces chief on Thursday declared his support for troops who said they had overthrown the government, despite President Mohamed Bazoum's defiant stand.

The 63-year-old is one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, where since 2020 a rampaging jihadist insurgency has triggered coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Niger is struggling with two jihadist campaigns -- one in the southwest, which swept in from Mali in 2015, and the other in the southeast, involving jihadists from northeastern Nigeria.

The nation of 22 million is two-thirds desert and frequently ranks at the bottom of the UN's Human Development Index, a benchmark of prosperity.

Related Topics

United Nations Mali Burkina Faso Niger Nigeria June August 2017 2015 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

11 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

11 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

11 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

17 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

17 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

17 minutes ago
Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting ..

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

10 minutes ago
 2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram ..

2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

10 minutes ago
 KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized ..

KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized manner

10 minutes ago
 July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of ..

July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of 'global boiling'

10 minutes ago
 Argentina coach Cheika changes five for South Afri ..

Argentina coach Cheika changes five for South Africa

7 minutes ago
 Smart city project begins in Jaranwala

Smart city project begins in Jaranwala

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World