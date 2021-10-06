UrduPoint.com

UN, Humanitarian Organizations Say Afghanistan Needs Urgent Aid

Several United Nations agencies jointly with humanitarian groups operating in Afghanistan said on Wednesday that it is vital to continue delivering aid to the Afghan population suffering from post-war hardships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Several United Nations agencies jointly with humanitarian groups operating in Afghanistan said on Wednesday that it is vital to continue delivering aid to the Afghan population suffering from post-war hardships.

The decades-long conflict in the country, which was declared over by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in September, caused mass poverty and displacement, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, collapsing healthcare system and economy, and drought, the organizations stressed.

"If the commitments made by the international community are not delivered on now, millions of displaced Afghans will struggle to survive over the coming winter," Marin Din Kajdomcaj, UNHCR deputy representative in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

The official further warned that a lack of immediate action will inevitably lead to a "deeper humanitarian crisis and further displacement" that will have both regional and global implications.

In early 2021, some 18.4 million Afghans needed humanitarian aid. As of last month, the UN and its partners delivered food for 3.8 million Afghans, treated tens of thousands of women and children for malnutrition, provided 450,000 people with Primary and secondary medical care, and supplied water to 186,000 people affected by water cuts.

On September 13, the UN humanitarian bodies appealed for $606 million to cover the essential needs of 10.8 million people from the most vulnerable groups of the Afghan population, however, they have gathered only 35% of the target amount so far.

In this light, the UN along with its partners called on the international community to urgently act on their Afghan commitments to prevent "a further humanitarian catastrophe" in the country.

