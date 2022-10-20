UN Humanitarian Team in Ukraine Awaits Green Light to Enter De-Mined Areas - Spokesperson

The United Nations humanitarian team in Ukraine is awaiting to be given a green light in order to enter areas that are being de-mined, UN Resident Coordinator Denise Brown said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United Nations humanitarian team in Ukraine is awaiting to be given a green light in order to enter areas that are being de-mined, UN Resident Coordinator Denise Brown said on Thursday.

"The government is talking to us, the United Nations and member states, about the need to reinforce their capacity, equipment, materials and training," Brown said. "A lot of these areas, we are not going into until military gives us the green light that they have done at least the humanitarian de-mining. So, this is a risk firstly for the population, secondly, for the aid workers."

The United Nations teams will have to deal with many remnants of the conflict, bodies in particular, as they move into these areas, she said.

Brown did not say which party to the conflict in Ukraine was behind the attacks on civilian infrastructure, saying it is not within her mandate to make such a determination.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the joining of four regions in Ukraine to Russia after conducting referendums - illegal.

Russia has since voiced its suspicion about the United Nations' impartiality, calling the world body's Secretariat biased in favor of the countries of the so-called collective West.