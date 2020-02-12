UN Identifies 112 Businesses Involved in Israeli Settlements in Occupied Palestine - OHCHR

The United Nations has identified 112 companies doing business with Israeli settlements in Palestine's occupied West Bank, the UN Office of Human Rights said in a press release on Wednesday

"The UN Human Rights Office on Wednesday issued a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the release said. "It identifies 112 business entities which the UN Human Rights Office, on the basis of the information it has gathered, has reasonable grounds to conclude have been involved in one or more of the specific activities referenced in Human Rights Council resolution 31/36 ["Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan"].

According to the release, of these 112 businesses, 94 are based in Israel, while 18 are headquartered in six other countries.

The interim report initially reviewed about 307 companies, before increasing the scope of the analysis to 321 entities. A total of 206 companies of these were identified for further examination.

The report noted that the publication of the list of these companies does not represent a judicial process, and any further steps regarding its mandate will be discussed among the member states of the Human Rights Council during its next session starting on February 24.

In January, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth called on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to issue the report, which according to him, had been "sitting" on her desk for 15 months, before the next session of the Human Rights Council.