UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Identifies 112 Businesses Involved In Israeli Settlements In Occupied Palestine - OHCHR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:59 PM

UN Identifies 112 Businesses Involved in Israeli Settlements in Occupied Palestine - OHCHR

The United Nations has identified 112 companies doing business with Israeli settlements in Palestine's occupied West Bank, the UN Office of Human Rights said in a press release on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United Nations has identified 112 companies doing business with Israeli settlements in Palestine's occupied West Bank, the UN Office of Human Rights said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The UN Human Rights Office on Wednesday issued a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the release said. "It identifies 112 business entities which the UN Human Rights Office, on the basis of the information it has gathered, has reasonable grounds to conclude have been involved in one or more of the specific activities referenced in Human Rights Council resolution 31/36 ["Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan"].

According to the release, of these 112 businesses, 94 are based in Israel, while 18 are headquartered in six other countries.

The interim report initially reviewed about 307 companies, before increasing the scope of the analysis to 321 entities. A total of 206 companies of these were identified for further examination.

The report noted that the publication of the list of these companies does not represent a judicial process, and any further steps regarding its mandate will be discussed among the member states of the Human Rights Council during its next session starting on February 24.

In January, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth called on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to issue the report, which according to him, had been "sitting" on her desk for 15 months, before the next session of the Human Rights Council.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Business Israel Palestine Bank Jerusalem January February

Recent Stories

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

1 minute ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Jebel Haf ..

46 minutes ago

LNA Blocking UN Flights in Libya to Hinder Mediati ..

28 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences an ..

28 minutes ago

Monitoring room in Health dept working to keep vig ..

28 minutes ago

Fitch Downgrades Russia-Based EN+ Group to 'B+' Fr ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.