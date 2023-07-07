UN Ignores Role of US Exit, Sanctions in Collapse of Iran Deal - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) UN chief Antonio Guterres and other senior officials fail to recognize that the 2018 US exit from the Iran deal and reinstatement of sanctions were the underlying cause of the collapse of the multilateral accord, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"At the same time, we note that the new coordinator, just like the previous one, in her statement has failed to note the well-known root cause of the problem around the implementation of the JCPOA - specifically the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the deal in 2018 and the imposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran, limiting themselves to calls for parties to the deal, which Washington is not a part of, to support the agreement," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also prefers not to raise the issue in his semi-annual reports, the Russian envoy added.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council discussed the implementation of Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue.

Maltese Ambassador to the UN Vanessa Frazier has been named as the new Security Council facilitator for the implementation of Resolution 2231 of 2015.