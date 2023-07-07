Open Menu

UN Ignores Role Of US Exit, Sanctions In Collapse Of Iran Deal - Russian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UN Ignores Role of US Exit, Sanctions in Collapse of Iran Deal - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) UN chief Antonio Guterres and other senior officials fail to recognize that the 2018 US exit from the Iran deal and reinstatement of sanctions were the underlying cause of the collapse of the multilateral accord, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"At the same time, we note that the new coordinator, just like the previous one, in her statement has failed to note the well-known root cause of the problem around the implementation of the JCPOA - specifically the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the deal in 2018 and the imposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran, limiting themselves to calls for parties to the deal, which Washington is not a part of, to support the agreement," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also prefers not to raise the issue in his semi-annual reports, the Russian envoy added.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council discussed the implementation of Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue.

Maltese Ambassador to the UN Vanessa Frazier has been named as the new Security Council facilitator for the implementation of Resolution 2231 of 2015.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Same United States 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

24 minutes ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

24 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

28 minutes ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

32 minutes ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

32 minutes ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

32 minutes ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

32 minutes ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

32 minutes ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

52 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

52 minutes ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World