UN In Afghanistan Says Increasingly Concerned By Number Of Alleged Human Rights Abuses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:56 PM

UN in Afghanistan Says Increasingly Concerned By Number of Alleged Human Rights Abuses

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday that it is increasingly concerned about the number of alleged human rights violations committed amid the ongoing military offensive in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday that it is increasingly concerned about the number of alleged human rights violations committed amid the ongoing military offensive in the country.

"The United Nations in Afghanistan is increasingly concerned with the number of reported serious human rights abuses and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country," UNAMA said in a statement.

UNAMA said the reports of killing, persecution and discrimination are widespread and create fear and insecurity. Those responsible for such acts must be held to account, it also said.

UNAMA calls on all parties in Afghanistan to announce an Eid ceasefire to give Afghans a respite from the conflict and contribute toward political negotiations, the statement added.

More Stories From World

