UN in Contact With All Parties in Gaza Regarding Halt to Hostilities - Spokesman

The United Nations is in contact with all relevant parties in Gaza regarding the cessation of hostiles and is exploring other options to stabilize the situation, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The United Nations is in contact with all relevant parties in Gaza regarding the cessation of hostiles and is exploring other options to stabilize the situation, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are working against any actions that can put that cessation of hostilities in danger," Haq said. "At this stage, the UN is in contact with all relevant parties on matters related to the cessation of hostilities and we will try to see what arrangements can be put in place to stabilize the situation."