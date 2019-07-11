UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:28 PM

UN in Contact With All Sides in British Tanker Incident to De-Escalate Tensions- Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres maintains contact with all sides involved in the alleged attempt to seize a UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in order to lower tensions in the region, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US defense officials claimed that five Iranian military boats attempted to seize a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, allegations which Iran denied.

"We are aware of the positions made by either side in this case," Haq said. "The Secretary-General and senior officials of the UN system are in contact with the relevant governments at various levels, and we are doing what we can to ensure that all of them take steps to de-escalate tensions, and we will continue to follow the situation as it progresses.

Haq pointed out the UN Secretary-General had repeatedly urged all stakeholders to prevent any escalation and exercise maximum restraint.

"He has made it clear that any new confrontation in the region would be a catastrophe, and we are hoping that all of the nations would take steps to avoid that," Haq said.

Tensions in the middle East have recently escalated in the wake of attacks on oil tankers in the area between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The United States blamed the attacks on Iran and boosted its military presence in the region, but Iran has denied playing any role in the incidents.

