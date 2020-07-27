UrduPoint.com
UN In Contact With Both Parties Over Israel-Lebanon Clashes - Spokesperson

Mon 27th July 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The United Nations is in contact with both parties to assess the situation in Lebanon and urges all to exercise maximum restraint amid brewing tensions in the region, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Major General Stefano Del Col, who has been the Force Commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, is in contact with both parties to assess the situation and decrease tension. He urges a maximum restraint at this time," Haw said.

Last week, tensions in the region increased after reports emerged that Israel launched an airstrike and killed a Hezbollah fighter in southern Damascus.

The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings against hostile actions by the two countries on Sunday.

