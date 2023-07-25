UN in Contact With Russia 'At Various Levels' After Grain Deal Expired - Spokesperson

The United Nations is communicating with Russia "at various levels" after Moscow decided not to extend its participation in the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and the agreement expired, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United Nations is communicating with Russia "at various levels" after Moscow decided not to extend its participation in the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and the agreement expired, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We are continuing our contacts at various levels," Haq said during a press briefing when asked whether the United Nations has been in contact with Russia since the grain exports agreement expired on July 17.