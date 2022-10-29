UrduPoint.com

UN In Contact With Russia Over Suspension Of Grain Deal - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 08:43 PM

UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension of Grain Deal - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The United Nations is in contact with Russia on the suspension of the grain deal formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative after a drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

"We've seen the reports from the Russian Federation regarding the suspension of their participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative following an attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet. We are in touch with the Russian authorities on this matter," Dujarric said.

The UN stressed the importance of refraining from any action that would imperil "a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world."

