UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN In Mali Reports 20 Peacekeepers Injured In Shooting In Country's Central Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

UN in Mali Reports 20 Peacekeepers Injured in Shooting in Country's Central Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) At least 20 members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, called MINUSMA, sustained injuries in a firing attack in central Mali on Wednesday morning, the mission said. 

"This morning around 7 a.m.[07:00 GMT], a temporary base of the #MINUSMA at #Kerena, located near Douentza [city in the country's center], #Mali was the target of direct and indirect fire. During the attack, and according to a provisional assessment, about twenty peacekeepers were injured," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado tweeted.

He added in a separate tweet that the mission's chief, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, condemned the attack and made sure that all the wounded were provided with necessary medical assistance.

Salgado, however, did not note the identity of the attackers.

In the meantime, Mali remains plunged into the security crisis over the jihadist activities, rising from the 2012 Islamist insurgency, launched as a separatist mutiny. UN peacekeepers, who have been deployed to the country since 2013, are regularly targeted and attacked by terrorists.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Fire United Nations Mali All From

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

6 minutes ago

â€˜People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

42 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

51 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

51 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

53 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.