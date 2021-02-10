(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) At least 20 members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, called MINUSMA, sustained injuries in a firing attack in central Mali on Wednesday morning, the mission said.

"This morning around 7 a.m.[07:00 GMT], a temporary base of the #MINUSMA at #Kerena, located near Douentza [city in the country's center], #Mali was the target of direct and indirect fire. During the attack, and according to a provisional assessment, about twenty peacekeepers were injured," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado tweeted.

He added in a separate tweet that the mission's chief, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, condemned the attack and made sure that all the wounded were provided with necessary medical assistance.

Salgado, however, did not note the identity of the attackers.

In the meantime, Mali remains plunged into the security crisis over the jihadist activities, rising from the 2012 Islamist insurgency, launched as a separatist mutiny. UN peacekeepers, who have been deployed to the country since 2013, are regularly targeted and attacked by terrorists.