UN In Process Of Forming Panel To Investigate Airstrikes In Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

UN in Process of Forming Panel to Investigate Airstrikes in Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The work on establishing a panel to conduct an internal United Nations investigation into airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Syria's northwestern province Idlib is ongoing, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"On Idlib, the work on forming the panel is ongoing," Haq said on Thursday.

On August 1, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Headquarters board of Inquiry would investigate a series of incidents in which UN-supported facilities in a dozen locations in northwest Syria have been destroyed or damaged in airstrikes since late April.

The probe was launched after two-thirds of the UN Security Council members expressed concern over the lack of an inquiry into the incidents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the UN probe as provocative in nature, saying that it was promoted by countries that were hostile toward the Syrian government and the joint counterterrorism efforts undertaken with Russia.

