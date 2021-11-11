UrduPoint.com

UN, In Response To Lavrov's Claim, Says Did Not Finance Protests In Belarus

The UN is not involved in financing protests in Belarus or else where, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, told Sputnik, commenting on the complaint made on Wednesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov said that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) was carrying out human rights projects in various countries, including Belarus, funded by a voluntary contribution from Russia. According to Lavrov, it turned out that the funds that were to be spent on holding seminars and conferences on human rights topics in Belarus were transferred by OHCHR to lawyers defending individuals accused of participating in unauthorized rallies and protests.

Moscow expects a clear step from the secretariat of the secretary general in the coming days in reaction to this outrage, the minister said.

"In implementing its programmes, the United Nations works in close collaboration with the Belarusian government and civil society partners. The United Nations is not in the business of financing protests in Belarus or anywhere else. The United Nations works with all countries on the implementation of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and respect for human rights," Haq said.

