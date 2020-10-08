UN in Touch With Kyrgyz Senior Officials to Find Peaceful Resolution - Spokesman

The United Nations maintains contact with senior officials in Kyrgyzstan to find ways to reach a peaceful resolution of the current crisis following the results of Sunday's disputed parliamentary elections, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The United Nations maintains contact with senior officials in Kyrgyzstan to find ways to reach a peaceful resolution of the current crisis following the results of Sunday's disputed parliamentary elections, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman has been following the situation very closely and is in touch with senior Kyrgyzstani officials to explore ways in which the United Nations can assist the country in finding a peaceful resolution to the current situation," Dujarric said. "The resident coordinator is also in touch with the authorities in Bishkek."

Dujarric added that until a negotiated solution is reached, the United Nations urges all Kyrgyz actors to uphold the rule of law and continue to exercise restraint and refrain from violence.

"We continue to be very concerned about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic," the spokesman added.

Mass protests erupted in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic on Monday in response to what many considered an unfair general election. Protesters, led by supporters of the parties which failed to pass the threshold for winning seats in the parliament, clashed with law enforcement and stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz presidents.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday and has been replaced by an opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and the parliament's dissolution and vowed to elect another prime minister.

The unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and more than 1,000 people injured.