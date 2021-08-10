UrduPoint.com

UN In Touch With Parties In Afghanistan Seeking To Find Political Solution - Spokesperson

The United Nations remains in touch with the parties in Afghanistan to find a political solution to the conflict there amid reports of violence the organization finds extremely concerning, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

"We continue to be in touch with all the parties, whether in Afghanistan or regional parties in an effort to find a political solution," Dujarric during a press briefing.

The spokesperson also said the facts on the ground in Afghanistan as reported are "extremely worrying" and "extremely concerning."

"All this should be reminder for the parties to actually focus on the political process," Dujarric added.

