MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A group of independent experts under the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council expressed concerns over the health of Russian jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and called for his "medical evacuation" from the penal institution he is currently held in, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated on Wednesday.

"UN human rights experts* [volunteers not officially affiliated with the UN] today expressed alarm at the deteriorating health situation of detained Russian Government critic Alexei Navalny, and called for his urgent medical evacuation from Russia," the statement reads.

According to the independent experts, Navalny's life is "in serious danger" due to harsh conditions in the penal facility. They urged the Russian government to take all necessary measures "to protect Mr. Navalny's physical and mental health and well-being" and allow him access to the doctors of his choosing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that four doctors not related to Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) had visited Navalny in the hospital for inmates and found no serious issues with his health. The ombudswoman also requested the Prosecutor General's Office to look into the situation with the doctors' access.

Navalny, who is currently serving a 2.5-year sentence for financial misdemeanor, has been complaining about severe back and leg pain. In late March he went on a hunger strike after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. He was later diagnosed with two spinal hernias but has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority. The latter assessed Navalny's health as stable and satisfactory and said that he had been receiving all necessary care.

On Monday, Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital, where he was given intravenous glucose infusion.