UN Informed Taliban Of Intent To Help Improve Conditions In Afghanistan - Spokesperson

Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

UN Informed Taliban of Intent to Help Improve Conditions in Afghanistan - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The United Nations has informed the Taliban (banned in Russia) that it intends to improve the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We have made it clear to the Taliban that we're willing to work to see what can be done to improve the conditions in the country, including the socio‘economic conditions and the humanitarian situation," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United Nations support will depend on the authorities on the ground ensuring an inclusive society in Afghanistan and one that protects human rights, Haq added.

The Taliban terror group seized control of Afghanistan after entering the capital Kabul on August 15 amid the collapse of the US-backed government there. The Taliban declared that foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan must be completed by August 31, after which the Kabul airport - the sole point of departure for evacuation flights - came under its control.

