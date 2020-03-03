UN Intends to Appoint New Special Envoy for Libya 'As Quickly As Possible' - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Nations intends to move quickly to appoint a new envoy for Libya to succeed Ghassan Salame and is currently working on a list of candidates, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, Salame announced via Twitter that he would resign from his post as Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya due to his health. Dujarric later confirmed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had received Salame's letter expressing his intention to leave the post.

"We want to move as quickly as possible because we don't want to have a leadership gap," Dujarric said. "We are obviously working on the list of people; the process is under consultations.

"

Dujarric said Salame's announcement took the UN Secretariat "by surprise."

Salame was leading the UN effort to bring about a political settlement in Libya that has been torn apart between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) since the overthrow and assassination of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

A fragile ceasefire was agreed upon by the two sides in January and approved by the international community at the Berlin Conference on Libya on January 19, 2020.