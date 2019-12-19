(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United Nations intends to send a humanitarian mission to the Rukban refugee camp in Syria in the coming weeks, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"In Rukban, efforts continue to assist the remaining population until durable solutions can be found for them," Mueller said. "Efforts continue to secure the necessary agreements from all parties for a humanitarian mission to proceed in a safe manner. We remain hopeful that it will proceed in the weeks ahead."

She said that the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent have not been able to return to the camp since their last visit in September to support voluntary departures of refugees to shelters under the government's control.

According to Mueller, many Rukban residents express the desire to leave the camp, and at least 640 people have done so through their own means for areas under the Syrian government control since September.

"Others are expected to follow," Mueller said.

The Rukban camp, which houses tens of thousands of refugees, is located within the zone controlled by the United States around its At Tanf military base. The US presence has made it difficult for humanitarian workers to access the facility.

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the terrible conditions in Rukban, as well as the reluctance from the US to let refugees leave the camp.