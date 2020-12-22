UrduPoint.com
UN Inter-Agency Assessment Teams To Enter Ethiopia's Tigray Monday - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Two United Nations inter-agency teams will access Ethiopia's Tigray region later on Monday in order to assess the needs of the population there impacted by the conflict, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"I'm pleased to tell you that our humanitarian colleagues confirmed that two inter-agency assessment teams are expected to enter Tigray today, following up on the official approval from the Federal government last Saturday," Dujarric said.

The aim of the two missions is to assess the humanitarian needs and will remain in the region for a week, the spokesman also said.

Dujarric also said the United Nations had updated the humanitarian response plan for northern Ethiopia, which now seeks $116.5 million until the end of January 2021.

"The goal is to address the immediate needs of an estimated 2.3 million people, including 1.3 million people impacted by the recent conflict," Dujarric added.

More Stories From World

