UN Interested in Accelerating POW Exchange in Ukraine Conflict Before Christmas - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The United Nations is very interested in accelerating prisoner of war exchanges in the Ukraine conflict as Orthodox Christmas approaches, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"We are very interested in accelerating the exchange of prisoners of war and especially when we are approaching Christmas, and both sides celebrate Christmas in January," Guterres told an end-of-year press conference.