UrduPoint.com

UN Interested In Accelerating POW Exchange In Ukraine Conflict Before Christmas - Guterres

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 09:59 PM

UN Interested in Accelerating POW Exchange in Ukraine Conflict Before Christmas - Guterres

The United Nations is very interested in accelerating prisoner of war exchanges in the Ukraine conflict as Orthodox Christmas approaches, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The United Nations is very interested in accelerating prisoner of war exchanges in the Ukraine conflict as Orthodox Christmas approaches, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"We are very interested in accelerating the exchange of prisoners of war and especially when we are approaching Christmas, and both sides celebrate Christmas in January," Guterres told an end-of-year press conference.

Related Topics

United Nations Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Christmas January

Recent Stories

Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukr ..

Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukraine Peace Talks in Immediate ..

16 seconds ago
 EU extends period for UK to export veterinary drug ..

EU extends period for UK to export veterinary drugs to N.Ireland

18 seconds ago
 Malaysia PM Anwar wins confidence vote

Malaysia PM Anwar wins confidence vote

19 seconds ago
 Six Dead, 1 Injured in Condominium Shooting in Can ..

Six Dead, 1 Injured in Condominium Shooting in Canada's Ontario - Police

23 seconds ago
 CEO IESCO terms 'AMI system' revolutionary initiat ..

CEO IESCO terms 'AMI system' revolutionary initiative

8 minutes ago
 What's next for Tunisia after huge election boycot ..

What's next for Tunisia after huge election boycott?

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.