UN Interim Force in Lebanon Says Israel, Lebanon 'Do Not Want a War'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon targeting the infrastructure of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the south of the country, said on Friday that Israel and Lebanon said they "do not want a war."

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was striking the infrastructure of Hamas in southern Lebanon. The IDF added that it holds Lebanon "responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory." The Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported that three rockets landed south of the Lebanese city of Tyre. Two of the rockets landed in agricultural areas, and one landed in the Qlaileh plain.

"Early this morning, the IDF informed UNIFIL that they will begin an artillery response to yesterday's rocket launches. Immediately after, UNIFIL personnel heard loud explosions around the city of Tyre. UNIFIL's Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, is speaking with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. Our liaison and coordination mechanisms are fully engaged.

Both sides have said they do not want a war," the UN mission said in a statement on the website.

UNIFIL added that "the actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation" and urged all parties "to cease all actions across the Blue Line now."

On Thursday, the IDF confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from the territory of Lebanon into the north of Israel, 25 of which had been intercepted. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groupings of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds. The raid drew widespread condemnation in the Arab world.

Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati on Thursday condemned the rocket launches from the south of Lebanon, adding that the Lebanese army and UNIFIL were actively investigating the incident.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were put on alert on Thursday after a rocket salvo fired from the country's territory struck northern Israel, a source at the mission told Sputnik.