UN International Labor Organization Achieves 'Carbon Neutrality' - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a press release on Monday that it had achieved carbon neutrality in line with the United Nations-set goals to become climate neutral.

"The ILO has achieved carbon neutrality, in line with the target set across the United Nations system to become climate neutral by 2020," the release said.

In 2016, the agency implemented an environmental sustainability policy that introduced recycling of 80 percent of the waste volume at the ILO headquarters in Geneva and issued a "paper-smart policy," the release said.

The ILO offset the remaining carbon emissions through the so-called Certified Emission Reductions credits earned by reducing extra air emissions beyond what is required, the release added.

The ILO's efforts are a part of the Greening the Blue United Nations' strategy, which has began in 2007 aiming for all UN agencies to become climate neutral by 2020 by reducing emissions and offsetting., according to the release