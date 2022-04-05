UN Investigating Allegations That Ukrainian Forces Have Used Cluster Munitions - Official

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 08:18 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United Nations is investigating allegations that Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions during the ongoing conflict, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday.
"The UN is also investigating allegations that Ukrainian forces used cluster munitions," she said.