UN Investigating Allegations That Ukrainian Forces Have Used Cluster Munitions - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United Nations is investigating allegations that Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions during the ongoing conflict, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday.

