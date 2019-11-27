UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Investigative Team For IS Crimes In Iraq Fully Operational

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

UN investigative team for IS crimes in Iraq fully operational

The UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/Islamic State (UNITAD) is fully operational, according to Karim Khan, the head of UNITAD

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/Islamic State (UNITAD) is fully operational, according to Karim Khan, the head of UNITAD.

The team now has 107 members, compared with only five when it was first deployed in Iraq, Khan told the Security Council in a briefing on Tuesday. "One year after our deployment to Iraq, I am pleased to inform the Council the team is now fully operational." The team has also managed to maintain a good gender balance with 53 percent of its substantive and support staff being women, and more than 50 percent of its senior leadership being women. At the same time, geographical diversity has been met as all regional groups of the United Nations are being represented by the team, according to Khan.

The establishment of this core infrastructure has provided a basis for significant progress in the collection and gathering and analysis of digital, testimonial and forensic evidence, he said.

The team has also expanded the scope of investigations to make sure that all the diverse communities in Iraq, regardless of race, religion, tribe or ethnic origin, will be covered by investigations, he added.

The investigative team has identified a number of individual Islamic State (IS) members as Primary targets for further investigations. In relation to the Yezidi community alone, it has identified over 160 perpetrators of massacres against the Yezidis, according to Khan.

"We are focusing our work to build solid cases, hopefully in relation to each of those that may be presented to domestic courts Iraq (courts), of course, as the primary intended recipients, but any courts that are willing and able to hold Da'esh members accountable," he said, using the Arabic-language acronym of the IS.

Related Topics

United Nations Iraq Progress Same May Women All Race

Recent Stories

Сhina Against US Missile Deployment in Asia-Pacif ..

4 minutes ago

German Culture Minister Plans Museum Security Conf ..

4 minutes ago

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

20 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Professional Dialogue for Prev ..

4 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

34 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs for utmost trans ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.