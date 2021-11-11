UrduPoint.com

UN, IOM Staff Deliver Aid To Migrants At Polish-Belarusian Border - UNHCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:46 PM

UN, IOM Staff Deliver Aid to Migrants at Polish-Belarusian Border - UNHCR

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Belarusian Red Cross, delivered aid to migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border on Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Belarusian Red Cross, delivered aid to migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border on Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said

"Today in Belarus UNHCR and IOM together with the Belarus Red Cross delivered assistance to people stranded at the border.

Priorities now are to prevent loss of life and move people to safer locations in Belarus. We appreciate access and are ready to assist in finding solutions," Grandi said on Twitter.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Belarus Border Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration betw ..

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration between UAE Government and WEF att ..

6 minutes ago
 Noon Polo Cup 2021: Noon Polo team reach main fina ..

Noon Polo Cup 2021: Noon Polo team reach main final

3 minutes ago
 3 newly constructed small hydel power stations go ..

3 newly constructed small hydel power stations go operational

3 minutes ago
 UK's Wallace Lashes Out at 3 Lawmakers Inebriated ..

UK's Wallace Lashes Out at 3 Lawmakers Inebriated During Trip to Visit Troops - ..

4 minutes ago
 China's Ruling Party Urges Army, People to Unite A ..

China's Ruling Party Urges Army, People to Unite Around Xi

6 minutes ago
 Mainly dry weather to prevail across country:PMD

Mainly dry weather to prevail across country:PMD

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.