UN, IOM Staff Deliver Aid to Migrants at Polish-Belarusian Border - UNHCR

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Belarusian Red Cross, delivered aid to migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border on Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said

"Today in Belarus UNHCR and IOM together with the Belarus Red Cross delivered assistance to people stranded at the border.

Priorities now are to prevent loss of life and move people to safer locations in Belarus. We appreciate access and are ready to assist in finding solutions," Grandi said on Twitter.