UrduPoint.com

UN Is Victim To Global Crisis, But Still Embodies Multilateralism - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 10:30 AM

UN is Victim to Global Crisis, But Still Embodies Multilateralism - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The UN takes a loss from the current geopolitical crisis but it undoubtedly represents individual countries worldwide through its Charter and embodies multilateralism, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The UN is to some extent a victim of the kind of global crisis in international relations that we are witnessing today. But the fact that we live in a UN-centric model of the world, and the UN, through its Charter, embodies this multilateralism, is something we do not doubt," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia recalled the words of former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabious who said that the world we have today has more and more multipolarity, but less and less multilateralism.

The ambassador also said there is "false multilateralism" in which countries create non-inclusive formats, make decisions, and then try to apply them universally onto everyone.

Russia took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was at the UN presiding over Security Council meetings, discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the importance of further strengthening the central coordinating role of the UN in global politics and promoting "true" multilateralism based on fundamental international legal norms, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov during remarks at the UN said a multilateral approach is required to resolve the crisis in the middle East instead of what he called the "destructive" one-sided actions of the US and EU.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Middle East Turkish Lira April From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

10 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

11 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.