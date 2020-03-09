UrduPoint.com
UN Issues Quarantine For Staff Returning In NYC From COVID-19 Affected Areas - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday issued a recommendation to all personnel who have recently returned from countries affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to self-isolate for two weeks, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"Following internal meetings over the weekend, taking into account the declaration of a state of emergency for New York State, it was announced today to all staff that it is recommended that UN personnel who have recently returned from countries, identified by the host country, should remain at home and self-monitor for 14 days," Dujarric said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres follows the situation around the ongoing outbreak "very closely" as the health and safety of all staff is of his "utmost priority," Dujarric added.

The spokesman also said that although there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases among UN employees in New York, it is recommended that all personnel consider telecommuting and flexible work arrangements.

On Monday, the website of the UN International school said that both campuses in Manhattan and Queens were closed.

Earlier in the day, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases risen to 142 across the state. New York and New Jersey Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton is among those who tested positive for the virus.

