UN issues urgent aid appeal to stem humanitarian catastrophe in Israel-hit Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, called on Sunday for greater international support to stem the “humanitarian catastrophe” now engulfing Lebanon following a massive escalation in Israeli airstrikes and a “limited” ground invasion there targeting Hezbollah group.

According to the Lebanese health ministry over 2,000 Lebanese have been killed and nearly 10,000 wounded since the start of Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza a year ago.

Israel intensified its bombing campaign across the whole of Lebanon following the killing of Hezbollah’s leader last month, and Iran’s ballistic missile assault on Israeli cities, in a bid to allow some 60,000 Israelis to return to their homes in the north where rocket fire across the UN-patrolled Blue Line of separation has caused mass evacuations on both sides, the UN said.

Grandi, the UNHCR chief who arrived in the capital Beirut on Saturday, said hundreds of thousands have been made destitute in recent days and appealed for an immediate ceasefire.

Two weeks of deadly Israeli airstrikes have forced over a million people to flee their homes. Grandi visited Beirut to express his solidarity with Lebanon and to mobilize more support for all those affected, both Lebanese and refugees.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visits Lebanon on a solidarity mission as humanitarian needs grow.

The conflict ravaging the country is disrupting urgently required supply shipments, said UNHCR, calling for supply routes within and into Lebanon to be preserved, so the flow of relief items can continue.

During his visit, Grandi met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and other senior officials, together with senior humanitarians, UNHCR staff, and displaced families.

“I’ve witnessed today the tragic toll this war is taking on entire communities,” Grandi said.

“International humanitarian law must be respected and cannot be ignored. Families have been left homeless, stranded in the open air with traumatized children unable to understand what’s happening. They all told me how desperate they are to feel safe, and for the airstrikes to stop so they can return to their towns and villages.”

He said it was an “urgent moral imperative to help the people affected by this recent escalation.

They should not pay the price for the abysmal failure to find political solutions and end this vicious cycle of violence. Now, in this hour of overwhelming need, the world must come to Lebanon’s aid.”

With large numbers displaced within the country in just two weeks, government-run shelters are overwhelmed and UNHCR is working with humanitarian partners and the authorities to urgently find safe shelter for those forced to flee, it was pointed out.

UNHCR said it is also providing people with essential relief items, cash assistance, shelter assistance, medical care and other support. But the international community must significantly increase funding in order for humanitarians to respond adequately, the agency said on Sunday.

UNHCR has launched an appeal for $111 million to assist one million displaced people in Lebanon through the end of 2024, as part of a wider UN appeal for $425.7 million.

Grandi’s visit to Lebanon included meeting displaced Syrian refugees in Beirut’s Nabaa neighbourhood.

“I deeply appreciate Lebanon’s generosity in hosting so many refugees over the years – including those forced to flee Syria – despite the considerable challenges the country has faced. These refugees are now forced to flee again with scant resources and nowhere safe to go.”

The UN peacekeeping mission that patrols the Blue Line and offers support to civilians in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, has expressed deep concern over military activity by the Israeli Defense Forces close to one of the mission's positions inside Lebanese territory.

UNIFIL has said all it's Blue Helmets are remaining in place at observation points and bases along the line of separation in accordance with their UN mandate.

"The IDF has been repeatedly informed of this ongoing situation through regular channels. This is an extremely dangerous development," said UNIFIL in a tweet.

"It is unacceptable to compromise the safety of UN peacekeepers carrying out their Security Council-mandated tasks."

UNIFIL has reminded all combatants of their obligations to protect UN personnel and property.

In an update on the situation facing Irish military personnel serving with UNIFIL, the Irish Defence Forces said in a post on X that despite the "tough conditions", personnel remain steadfast in their determination and resilience to fulfill the mission."