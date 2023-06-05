UN Keeps Constant Discussions With Partners on Grain Deal - Spokesperson

The United Nations continues "constant discussions" with its partners, including Russia and Ukraine, over the Black Sea Grain Deal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United Nations continues "constant discussions" with its partners, including Russia and Ukraine, over the Black Sea Grain Deal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The discussions are going on, we keep constant discussions with our partners within the framework of the JCC (Joint Coordination Center), including the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Dujarric told reporters when asked to comment on the statement of Russian Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.

Dujarric pointed out that the grain initiative is critical to address a world food crisis and hunger. He also underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding the UN signed with Russia on fertilizers.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine in February that year.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and relaunch the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.