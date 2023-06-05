UrduPoint.com

UN Keeps Constant Discussions With Partners On Grain Deal - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 10:51 PM

UN Keeps Constant Discussions With Partners on Grain Deal - Spokesperson

The United Nations continues "constant discussions" with its partners, including Russia and Ukraine, over the Black Sea Grain Deal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United Nations continues "constant discussions" with its partners, including Russia and Ukraine, over the Black Sea Grain Deal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The discussions are going on, we keep constant discussions with our partners within the framework of the JCC (Joint Coordination Center), including the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Dujarric told reporters when asked to comment on the statement of Russian Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.

Dujarric pointed out that the grain initiative is critical to address a world food crisis and hunger. He also underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding the UN signed with Russia on fertilizers.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine in February that year.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and relaunch the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Bank February July From Agreement

Recent Stories

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese ..

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese Counterparts in Beijing - Stat ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus S ..

Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus Stand

1 minute ago
 European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controvers ..

European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controversial Justice Reform Infringes E ..

1 minute ago
 EU Imposes Sanctions Against 9 Russians for 'Human ..

EU Imposes Sanctions Against 9 Russians for 'Human Rights Violations'

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of Sta ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

25 minutes ago
 Drydocks World celebrates 40th anniversary

Drydocks World celebrates 40th anniversary

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.