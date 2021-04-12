UN Khashoggi Investigator Says Death Threats From Saudi Official 'Absolutely Shameful'

Former UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, told Sputnik she found death threats from senior Saudi officials "absolutely shameful" and called on the organization to stand up for employee rights

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Former UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, told Sputnik she found death threats from senior Saudi officials "absolutely shameful" and called on the organization to stand up for employee rights.

Last month, Callamard revealed that at a meeting in Geneva in January last year, a senior Saudi official twice threatened to have her "taken care of" if she was not reined in by the United Nations. Callamard had penned the UN report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi which concluded that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was liable for the assassination.

"The fact that even diplomatic space is not protected so that even in diplomatic meetings people can be threatened - that's absolutely shameful, and it is a threat to all of us," Callamard, who has since left her post to head Amnesty International, said.

"The challenge now is for the UN and, in particular, for the Secretary-General to stand for the rights of UN workers, UN officials, UN experts to always do their work and to speak without fear."

After Callamard spoke out about the incident in March, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated the death threats must be taken very seriously.

In a 110-page report published in June 2019, Callamard called on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing of Khashoggi due to "credible evidence" that senior Saudi officials, including Mohammed bin Salman, had roles to play in the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The UN did not start the probe, citing the lack of Guterres' authority to launch it.