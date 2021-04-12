UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Khashoggi Investigator Says Death Threats From Saudi Official 'Absolutely Shameful'

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:46 PM

UN Khashoggi Investigator Says Death Threats From Saudi Official 'Absolutely Shameful'

Former UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, told Sputnik she found death threats from senior Saudi officials "absolutely shameful" and called on the organization to stand up for employee rights

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Former UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, told Sputnik she found death threats from senior Saudi officials "absolutely shameful" and called on the organization to stand up for employee rights.

Last month, Callamard revealed that at a meeting in Geneva in January last year, a senior Saudi official twice threatened to have her "taken care of" if she was not reined in by the United Nations. Callamard had penned the UN report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi which concluded that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was liable for the assassination.

"The fact that even diplomatic space is not protected so that even in diplomatic meetings people can be threatened - that's absolutely shameful, and it is a threat to all of us," Callamard, who has since left her post to head Amnesty International, said.

"The challenge now is for the UN and, in particular, for the Secretary-General to stand for the rights of UN workers, UN officials, UN experts to always do their work and to speak without fear."

After Callamard spoke out about the incident in March, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated the death threats must be taken very seriously.

In a 110-page report published in June 2019, Callamard called on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing of Khashoggi due to "credible evidence" that senior Saudi officials, including Mohammed bin Salman, had roles to play in the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The UN did not start the probe, citing the lack of Guterres' authority to launch it.

Related Topics

United Nations Threatened Amnesty International Saudi Geneva Istanbul Mohammed Bin Salman January March June Criminals 2019 Post All From Employment Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

2 minutes ago

Plumber electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

14 seconds ago

Prices of essential items fixed for Ramazan Bazaar ..

15 seconds ago

Police netted three POs

17 seconds ago

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.