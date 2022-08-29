UrduPoint.com

UN Knows About Sale Of Organs, Children In Afghanistan - Deputy Special Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

UN Knows About Sale of Organs, Children in Afghanistan - Deputy Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United Nations knows about instances of sale of children and human organs in Afghanistan as people there undertook extreme measures to deal with the humanitarian situation, UN Deputy Special Representative Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

"We saw already last year that people resorted to extreme methods of dealing with this situation, up to the sale of organs, the sale of children," Alakbarov stated.

Alakbarov pointed out that approximately 19-20 million people in Afghanistan are consistently in severe need of humanitarian assistance.

"Nineteen-million people continue to be undernourished. 6.6 million are close to starvation. This is a very high figure. In the country as a whole, about 25 million people live in poverty. And this is more than in 2016 - then it was 20 million," he said.

Alakbarov noted that according to United Nations data, two-thirds of the Afghan's earnings are spent on food, which adds to the overall difficulty of the situation.

"(I)n this situation, the population has no reserves, the resources of internal resistance to shocks and upheavals have been exhausted. Therefore, we say that the situation is very difficult," he added.

Seasonal rains in July have resulted in massive floods across Afghanistan resulting in a number of humanitarian organizations to assist the Afghans with food, medicines, emergency shelter and other necessities.

The floods have only added to the already difficult situation in Afghanistan. The rise to power of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) in 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. Moreover, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan in June, leaving more than 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Earthquake United Nations Sale June July 2016 Million Rains

Recent Stories

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.