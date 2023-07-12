Open Menu

UN Knows Putin Received Grain Deal Letter, Russia Looking Into It - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:09 PM

The United Nations is aware that Russian President Vladimir Putin has received the UN's letter on the grain deal and that Russia is looking into what has been written, UN Spokesperon Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United Nations is aware that Russian President Vladimir Putin has received the UN's letter on the grain deal and that Russia is looking into what has been written, UN Spokesperon Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We know they have it and we know they're looking at it," Dujarric told a briefing.

