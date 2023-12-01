Open Menu

UN Laments 'catastrophic' Resumption Of Fighting In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:17 PM

The United Nations said it deeply regretted the resumption of deadly hostilities in the Gaza Strip on Friday following the end of a truce between Israel and Hamas, calling the situation "catastrophic"

The UN also said it was troubled by indications that Israel could seek to expand its military offensive inside the Palestinian territory.

Fighting resumed in Gaza immediately after the expiry of a week-long truce, with the first fatalities reported minutes later, according to health officials in the enclave.

"I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X, formerly Twitter.

"I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established. The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire."

The week-long truce paused fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas broke through Gaza's militarised border into Israel.

The unprecedented attack killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel vowed in response to eliminate Hamas and unleashed an air and ground military campaign in Gaza that the territory's Hamas government says has killed more than 15,000 people, also mostly civilians.

During the truce Hamas freed 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners, and more aid entered Gaza, where about 80 percent of the population is displaced and short of food and water.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk branded the resumption of hostilities "catastrophic".

He urged all parties and states with influence to try and bring about a ceasefire on humanitarian and human rights grounds.

"Recent comments by Israeli political and military leaders indicating that they are planning to expand and intensify the military offensive are very troubling," he added.

