UN Lauds Russian Peacekeepers for Facilitating Safe Passage Via Nagorno-Karabakh Corridor

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations appreciates the efforts of Russian peacekeeping forces to enable safe passage through the Lachin corridor in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said on Tuesday.

"It is imperative that the population, particularly those in need, be allowed to travel freely and be provided access to basic services. We welcome in this regard the commitment of Russian peacekeeping forces to facilitate and ensure the safe passage through the corridor," Jenca told a UN Security Council meeting.