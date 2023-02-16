UrduPoint.com

UN Launches $1 Bn Appeal For Trkiye Quake Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 10:17 PM

UN launches $1 bn appeal for Trkiye quake victims

The United Nations launched an appeal for $1 billion Thursday to help victims in Trkiye of last week's catastrophic earthquake that killed thousands of people and left millions more in desperate need of aid

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The United Nations launched an appeal for $1 billion Thursday to help victims in Trkiye of last week's catastrophic earthquake that killed thousands of people and left millions more in desperate need of aid.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that the funds would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people.

The money would "allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support," including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter, he added.

"The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there's no time to lose," Guterres implored.

"I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times." The 7.8-magnitude tremor early on February 6 has killed more than 35,000 people in southeast T�rkiye, with several thousand more losing their lives across the border in Syria.

More than 9 million people in T�rkiye have been directly impacted by the disaster, according to Ankara.

T�rkiye's people have experienced "unspeakable heartache," the UN's Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a separate statement announcing the flash appeal.

"We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need," added Griffiths, who heads the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA said in its statement that hundreds of thousands of people, including small children and elderly people, are without access to shelter, food, water, heaters and medical care in freezing temperatures.

It added that some 47,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged across T�rkiye, with thousands of people having sought refuge in temporary shelters.

The UN is delivering hot meals, food, tents, warm winter clothing, blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets and medical supplies to affected areas, OCHA said.

On Tuesday, the UN launched a $397 million appeal to help quake victims in Syria.

The United Nations earlier provided $50 million to relief efforts through its central emergency response fund.

Related Topics

Earthquake United Nations Syria Education Water Ankara Money February Border Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Fe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest solar-powered data centre

5 minutes ago
 Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid ..

Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid to Ukraine in Coming Weeks

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business clim ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business climate, restoring business confid ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost produ ..

Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.