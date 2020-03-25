UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Launches $2Bln Global Appeal To Support Poorest Countries Amid Pandemic - Guterres

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:53 PM

UN Launches $2Bln Global Appeal to Support Poorest Countries Amid Pandemic - Guterres

The United Nations has launched a $2-billion plan help the world's most vulnerable countries respond to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and advert humanitarian catastrophes, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Wednesday

EMBARGOED UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The United Nations has launched a $2-billion plan help the world's most vulnerable countries respond to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and advert humanitarian catastrophes, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Wednesday.

"Today, we are launching a $2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against COVID-19 in the world's poorest countries," Guterres said. "If such funding is diverted, the consequences could be catastrophic: the further spread of cholera, measles and meningitis; greater levels of child malnutrition; and a blow to the ability of these countries to combat the virus."

Related Topics

World United Nations Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

F-35 Jet Program Performing 'Very Well' Amid Coron ..

2 minutes ago

Governor hails PM's package, inaugurates Telemedic ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister's relief package welcomed: Presiden ..

2 minutes ago

Maria B’s employee tested positive for Coronavir ..

16 minutes ago

Putin Proposes Support Measures For Economically V ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announce ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.