UN Launches $2Bln Global Appeal to Support Poorest Countries Amid Pandemic - Guterres

The United Nations has launched a $2-billion plan help the world's most vulnerable countries respond to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and advert humanitarian catastrophes, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Wednesday

25th March, 2020

"Today, we are launching a $2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against COVID-19 in the world's poorest countries," Guterres said. "If such funding is diverted, the consequences could be catastrophic: the further spread of cholera, measles and meningitis; greater levels of child malnutrition; and a blow to the ability of these countries to combat the virus."