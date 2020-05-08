UrduPoint.com
UN Launches $350Mln Emergency Appeal For Lebanon To Respond To COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Lebanon needs $350 million in emergency financial support to tackle the immediate impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the office of the United Nations in the region said in a press release on Thursday.

"[On Thursday], following consultations with the government and international partners, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim [Claudio Cordone] and humanitarian partners are launching the Lebanon Emergency Appeal. The Appeal, requesting for US$350 million, is to address critical areas of humanitarian intervention to protect the lives of people in Lebanon who are most acutely at risk due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its immediate socio-economic impact," the press release read.

COVID-19 has exacerbated Lebanon's "pre-existing vulnerabilities" and "already overburdened and under-resourced national health system," the UN office said. It includes both health-related and non-health consequences, such as food insecurity, loss of income, children deprived of education opportunities and nutrition support, as well as risks to rights of vulnerable populations, such as women, refugees, people with disabilities and the elderly.

"Through this appeal, the UN and partners are refocusing their work to best support the government and the people in Lebanon in the current circumstances. It is crucial to secure the requested funds so that those most in need can receive urgent humanitarian assistance," Cordone said, as quoted in the press release.

According to WHO representative in Lebanon, Iman Shankiti, Lebanon so far was able to ensure a "strong and well-coordinated" response, but since the pandemic is "far from being over," support must continue.

The funds are intended to be overseen by the Lebanese government and be streamed into four remits, including enhancing preparedness and response capacity, community engagement, unhindered humanitarian assistance to refugees and host communities, as well as all other vulnerable populations.

