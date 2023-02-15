UrduPoint.com

UN Launches $5.6Bln Humanitarian Appeal For Ukraine In 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United Nations' agencies for humanitarian and refugee affairs appealed on Wednesday for $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid to help more than 15 million Ukrainians affected by the conflict.

"With the full-scale war in Ukraine about to enter its second year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) today jointly appealed for US$5.6 billion to ease the plight of millions of people affected," a statement said.

According to the statement, $3.9 billion out of this sum is requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine to provide 11.1 million people with food and medicines.

The remainder in the amount of $1.7 billion will be used to help 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees hosted in 10 countries - Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia - under the Refugee Response Plan, the statement added.

