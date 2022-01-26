UN Launches Appeal for $8Bln in Aid for Afghanistan in 2022 - Special Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $8 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022, the UN Secretary General's special representative for Afghanistan said on Wednesday

"The approximately $1 billion that we asked for last year to address the humanitarian crisis now must be supplemented by $4.

4 billion in additional humanitarian assistance for 2022," Deborah Lyons told a UN Security Council meeting. "I am also pleased to announce that this afternoon here in Kabul, we launched our One-UN Transitional Engagement Framework for Afghanistan, for which we are seeking an additional $3.6 billion. This brings the total ask for 2022 to $8 billion."