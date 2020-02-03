UN Launches First Medical Air Bridge Between Yemen, Jordan - Spokesperson

Senior United Nations officials have welcomed the first air bridge operation conducted from Yemen to Jordan on Monday that enabled providing specialized medical assistance to people in need, the Office of the UN Spokesperson said in a statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Senior United Nations officials have welcomed the first air bridge operation conducted from Yemen to Jordan on Monday that enabled providing specialized medical assistance to people in need, the Office of the UN Spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande and the World Health Organization Representative for Yemen, Altaf Musani welcomed today the launch of the medical air bridge operation that brought the first group of Yemeni patients in need of specialized medical assistance from Yemen to Jordan," the statement said.

The flight carried an initial group of 30 patients from Sanaa to Amman and a second group of 30 patients will travel to Jordan on a second flight, the statement said.

The flights were jointly coordinated by the World Health Organization and local public health authorities and are a part the United Nations humanitarian assistance to Yemen, the statement also said.

The cooperation and commitment of the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels in Sanaa made the air bridge operation possible, the statement added.

The conflict in Yemen has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the country's 29 million people currently in need of aid and protection.