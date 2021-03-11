UN Launches Global Campaign to Promote Equal Access to Coronavirus Vaccines

The United Nations announced on Thursday that it has launched a campaign dubbed "Only Together" in an effort to support equal access to coronavirus vaccines around the world

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United Nations announced on Thursday that it has launched a campaign dubbed "Only Together" in an effort to support equal access to coronavirus vaccines around the world.

"The campaign stresses the need for coordinated global action to ensure vaccines are accessible in all countries, starting with health-care workers and the most vulnerable," the United Nations said in a release.

The United Nations explained in the release that scaling up vaccine access can be reached by sharing excess vaccines, transferring technology, offering voluntary licensing or even waiving intellectual property rights.

Ten wealthy countries possess about 80 percent of all coronavirus vaccines and some of them are planning to vaccinate their entire populations in the next several months, but poorer countries depend on vaccines deliveries from the global vaccine equity mechanism COVAX, the release said.

Some 117 million people across the world have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and there have been 2.6 million virus-related deaths in 223 countries, according the World Health Organization.