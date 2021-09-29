UN Launches Global Framework to Support Syria, Iraq Returnees - UNICEF Executive Director

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The United Nations has launched the Global Framework for UN support for third country nationals returning from Syria and Iraq, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Wednesday.

"It is my pleasure today to launch the Global Framework for UN support for returnees from Syria and Iraq, and its Multi-Partner Trust Fund," Fore said in a statement. "Designed with human rights and gender equity at its center, the framework aims to support member states to address the situation of thousands of foreign children and families in detention centers and closed camps in Syria and Iraq."

Fore noted that the Global Framework has been established with cooperation of many United Nations offices, including the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, among others.

"Time continues to pass, and for some of these children, half of their childhood has been spent in limbo. They have gone years without access to Primary education," Fore said. "Many are malnourished and exposed to violence, while some are injured or living with disabilities. They have limited access to health care, clean water, and other services."

Fore went on to say that most of the 2,000 children, who have returned from the region, have already reunited with their families, are attending school and recovering well.

Member states are supporting family-based care and avoiding placing children in institutions, providing psycho-social support and enrolling children in school, Fore said.

Moreover, the member states are engaging communities to provide support and social acceptance, Fore added.